St. Cloud Man Arrested On Charges of Domestic Assault

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

St. Cloud Police are investigating a report of domestic assault involving a man and woman after 3:30 p.m. Monday.

Assistant Chief Jeff Oxton says officers were called to 6700 block of 322nd Street where there was a report of a man chasing and repeatedly physically assaulting a female outside the home.

When officers arrived, the 46-year-old female victim from St. Cloud told officers that the man run back into his home.

Inside the residence, the man could be seen holding a knife to his own throat indicating that he would use it on himself if police tried to go inside. The man also yelled that he wanted the police to shoot him.

Officers set up a perimeter and were able to talk the man into surrendering after an hour of on-going conversation.

The man was identified as 47-year-old Gabriel Gomez of St. Cloud.

The woman had no signs of injury and Gomez was taken to St. Cloud Hospital for assessment and was later taken to the Stearns County Jail.

Gomez is held for court on charges relating to domestic assault and violation of the no contact order.