St. Cloud Man Arrested on Felony Warrant with Department of Corrections

By Jo McMullen / KVSC Reporter

The Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task force arrested a man wanted on a felony warrant in north St. Cloud Friday.

Commander Lucas Dingmann reports they worked with the Department of Corrections Fugitive Task Force in locating and arresting 27-year-old Andrew Robert Lind-Behrends in 1800 block of 4th Street North. He has an active felony warrant for his arrest out of the Department of Corrections.

Lind-Behrends was also the suspect in multiple recent pursuit in motor vehicle cases in the area and in Wright County. While investigators were doing surveillance on the residence, Lind-Behrends came out and was taken into custody. A handgun with an obliterated serial number was found on him at the time of his arrest.

Lind-Behrends was taken to the Stearns County Jail on his active warrant. He was also charged for felon in possession of firearm and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number. More charges are expected.