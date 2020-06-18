St. Cloud Man Charged After Police Shooting Early Monday Morning

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

Stearns County prosecutors have charged the man who allegedly fired a gun at a St. Cloud police officer while being arrested on early Monday morning.

Eighteen-year-old Sumaree Boose of St. Cloud has been charged with one count of assault in the first degree after use of deadly force against a peace officer.

Their investigations reveal that officers observed a Facebook Live video that showed Boose showing off the handgun inside his pocket.

Officers learned shortly after that Boose had moved to the area of Go For It Gas located at 1000 9th Avenue South. The report says two officers arrived in two different squad cars to make a weapons arrest.

Boose and others started to head west across 9th Avenue South before an officer gave verbal commands. Boose and others then fled on foot through a neighborhood.

One of the officers caught up to Boose who was one block southwest from Go For It Gas and attempted to take him into custody, but he did not comply.

Both officers’ Tasers had an audio and video recording system that were activated when armed. The audio and video from the taser revealed that Boose was wearing the same jacket, jeans, hat, shoes and shirt from the Facebook Live video.

The Taser footage also reveals one of the officers giving audible commends related to Boose’s handgun. Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension agents were able to recognize the sound of a gunshot and the officer yelling that he has been “hit”.

After officers were able to control Boose, he can later be heard stating multiple times that he was “shot in the chin” and sounds in pain. Ambulances arrived a short time later and took Boose and the officer to the St. Cloud Hospital for treatment of their injuries.

Boose appeared in court for the first time on Wednesday and his bail has been set at $800,000, with conditional bail at $400,000.

The investigation is still ongoing as additional details and charges may be provided in the coming days.