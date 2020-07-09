St. Cloud Man Charged With Attempted Arson of Community Outpost

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

Stearns County Prosecutors have charged one of the men who allegedly started the arson activity at the Community Outpost on June 17th.

Twenty-two-year-old Deantae Davis of St. Cloud has been charged with the attempted arson by a complaint.

According to records, Davis and his brother were arrested back in late June for aggravated robbery and burglary offense. Davis was found hiding in an attic on June 27th and was taken into custody.

The St. Cloud Police Department Criminal Investigations Unit has discovered that a Molotov cocktail was thrown at the house allegedly by Davis on the previous morning of June 16th. The device however did not start a fire, but did damage the outside siding of the building.

Davis is already in custody at the Benton County jail on unrelated charges.

Authorities will continue to investigate the arson incident and police are reviewing any involvement by Davis.