St. Cloud man creates a men’s mental health support group

By Shay Lelonek / News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Men in St. Cloud and surrounding areas will soon have a space to open up and share their mental health journeys in a support group.

Break Free Men’s Alliance is a men’s mental health and suicide prevention support group created by Justin Curtis. He told KVSC he created the group “to give men a place to be vulnerable at or to at least know it’s okay to feel the way they’re feeling.”

Justin started with an idea, and got a lot more interest than he thought he would. His wife, Krystal Curtis, posted on Facebook asking community members if they’d be interested in a men’s support group.

The response was shocking to the couple. “We definitely did not anticipate it taking off as much as it did,” Krystal said.

Justin was originally going to wait to start holding meetings until the beginning of 2026, but the outreach from the community convinced him to start it in early November.

Now, Justin and Krystal are actively seeking guest speakers for the meetings. They also have licensed clinicians on the board of directors for Break Free Men’s Alliance.

“These meetings, they’re going to kind of consist of a little bit of education, a little bit of discussion about the group direction, dynamics, events coming up,” Justin said.

He said meetings would include a guest speaker for a half hour, and then a Q&A, and an open discussion for the group members.

Meetings will take place at Seal Dwyer Counseling, 601 W St Germain Street, St Cloud, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. every Tuesday starting on Tuesday, Nov. 4.