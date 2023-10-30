Oct 30, 2023
St. Cloud man dies in Monticello crash on I-94
By Grace Jacobson / News Director
MONTICELLO TWP., Minn. — The Minnesota State Patrol says a St. Cloud man has died after driving off of the interstate and crashing.
It happened Saturday around 12:30 p.m. just a few miles from the Monticello exit on I-94.
Troopers say 45-year-old Henry Smith from St. Cloud was driving east on the interstate when he drove off the road and crashed.
Smith died at the scene.
Troopers say alcohol was not a factor in the crash.