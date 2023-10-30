St. Cloud man dies in Monticello crash on I-94

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

MONTICELLO TWP., Minn. — The Minnesota State Patrol says a St. Cloud man has died after driving off of the interstate and crashing.

It happened Saturday around 12:30 p.m. just a few miles from the Monticello exit on I-94.

Troopers say 45-year-old Henry Smith from St. Cloud was driving east on the interstate when he drove off the road and crashed.

Smith died at the scene.

Troopers say alcohol was not a factor in the crash.