St. Cloud Man Drowns In Big Lake on Sunday

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

The Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office was called to Big Lake after a St. Cloud man fell of a floating tube on Sunday.

Big Lake police and the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team were called to the lake’s swimming beach just before 8 p.m.

A witness saw the man fall off a tube and go under the water. Several people went to search for him but were unable to locate the man.

At 9:30 p.m. deputies found 24-year-old Ashutosh Dahal of St. Cloud in about 9-10 feet of water.