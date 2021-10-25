St. Cloud Man Hit By Vehicle On Highway 10

By: Nyah Adams / News Director

The St. Cloud Police Department says a car driving on Highway 10 hit a pedestrian on a nearby intersection October 20th.

Deputies say 26-year-old Alexa Wendt of St. Cloud was driving North on Highway 10 when another car driving next to her swerved to avoid hitting 28-year-old Dontel Dawson of St. Cloud who was crossing the highway in an area not marked with a crosswalk. Wendt was unable to stop hitting Dawson with the front of her car.

Bystanders immediately called 911 for what was initially serious injuries but after being taken to the St. Cloud Hospital they found Dawson is in stable condition.

Based on the investigation, no citations were issued.

The St. Cloud Police Department was assisted by the St. Cloud Fire Department and the Minnesota State Patrol.