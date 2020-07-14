St. Cloud Man Arrested After Hitting Boy on Bike

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

A 7-year-old boy was hit by a vehicle while on his bicycle in St. Cloud on Sunday night.

Officers from the St. Cloud Police Department were already in the vicinity of 600 block of 13th Street South, where the crash happened.

Dwight Berry

Investigations revealed that the driver of the vehicle, 35-year-old Dwight Berry of St. Cloud was on 13 th Street South when the boy entered the road from the south alley.

Berry struck the bicycle and the boy was taken to the St. Cloud Hospital by ambulance for treatment of minor injuries.

From the investigation, officers developed probable cause to arrest Berry for Gross Misdemeanor Criminal Vehicular Operation, 4th degree DWI, Driving after Revocation, no-insurance and no proof of insurance.

Berry was taken to the Stearns County Jail.