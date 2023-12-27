St. Cloud man ok after camper trailer catches fire in Lynden Twp.

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

LYNDEN TWP., Minn. — A St. Cloud man is okay after his camper trailer caught fire while working on it.

It happened around 3 a.m. Sunday in Lynden Township.

Stearns County Sheriffs say 41-year-old Robert Emslander was working on his “pop-up” style camper trailer when the interior caught fire. They say the fire spread so quickly, Emslander was unable to put the fire out on his own.

The Clearwater Fire Department responded to the scene and put out the fire. The trailer was a total loss.

Emslander was not hurt.