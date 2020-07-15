St. Cloud May Mandate Masks as Early as Monday

On Monday, the St. Cloud City Council is expected to vote on a face mask mandate that would require people to wear masks at all indoor spaces in St. Cloud.

On July 6th, Councilman George Hontos motioned to place the vote on the agenda for this coming Monday, July 20th. That motion passed by a vote of 5-2.

If the mandate is passed, everyone would be legally required to wear a mask indoors and it would considered unlawful to enter or remain in a “space of public accommodation” without wearing one.

A space of public accommodation applies to businesses, recreation facilities, refreshment, entertainment, or any kind of institution that provides “goods, services, facilities, privileges, advantages, or accommodations that are extended, offered, sold, or otherwise made available to the public.”

The mandate would make it unlawful for a person to enter or remain indoors of a space of public accommodation without wearing a face covering and it would require those spaces to post a notice of the requirement at locations inside and outside of their entrances.

The proposal does leave out some exceptions, including children under the age of five, anyone with a medical or developmental disability, or someone who speaks to someone who is deaf or hard of hearing and needs to be able to see someones mouth to communicate. The entire emergency ordinance and full list of exceptions and requirements can be found here.

Those who are found violating the ordinance can be fined up to $250 or given a warning letter. The city also says that businesses found in violation may also “face adverse licensing actions under the City Code.”

If the mandate is passed it will go into effect for 30 days unless it is renewed by the Council. The City Council is allowed to rescind the mandate at any time as well. The mandate also explains that if Minnesota Governor Tim Walz enacts a statewide mandate or if Walz’s Peacetime Emergency is rescinded then the city’s mandate would become null and void.

The mandate requires a five-sevenths majority to vote to pass.