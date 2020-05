By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis will be holding his second virtual town hall meeting this Friday at 3:35 p.m.

The public is encouraged to join the meeting to discuss city issues and concerns.

You can view the meeting by tuning in to Cable Channel 181, visiting the stream link and calling in at 320-650-3547.

This will be Kleis’ second virtual town hall meeting this year.