St. Cloud Metro Bus CEO Honored with Prestigious Safety Award

By Jakub Blum / KVSC reporter

Metro Bus CEO Ryan Daniel has been named as one of the National Safety Council’s Safety & Health Magazine’s 2023 CEO’s Who Get It.

Ryan I. Daniel, 3rd from right

He began his career in the public transportation industry as a Bus Operator for the NYC Transit Authority, spent four years at Washington Metro Area Transit Authority as a manager of Bus Service and two years as a training manager for the Central Ohio Transit Authority.

For the past nine years he has been CEO of the St. Cloud Metropolitan Transit Commission, also known as Metro Bus. Daniel’s experiences at all levels of transportation gave him a unique insight into all things related to safety.

Metro Bus has greatly upgraded safety measures leading to vast improvements of its over-the-road safety record, which began prior to the pandemic under his leadership. In 2016, new safety improvements were initiated which reduced preventable accidents by 55% from 2017 through 2021.

Daniel’s efforts have led to Metro Bus becoming increasingly proficient in accomplishing our mission to provide safe, reliable and friendly transportation services to the communities of St. Cloud, Sauk Rapids, Sartell and Waite Park.