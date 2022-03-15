St. Cloud Metro Bus Is Extending Routes Starting In May

By: Max Steigauf / Assistant News Director

Starting May 8 St. Cloud Metro Transit will add four new bus stops to routes 6 and 7.

This extension will add two stops to Lincoln Avenue and another two stops on Franklin. St. Cloud Metro Transit emphasized in a media release that this will not affect the current 45 minute loops that each route takes.

This is the first time that Metro Bus has expanded its bus system since 2016. It also marks the first major change in the system since the introduction of the Sartell ConneX trial which began in 2019.