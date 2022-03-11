St. Cloud Metro Bus: Mask Mandate Extended to April 18

By Jo McMullen / KVSC reporter

St. Cloud’s Metro Bus has announced the masking mandate on their bus system will continue until April 18th.

Marketing and Communications Manager Nate Ramacher shared the news in an email, and that it’s tied to the Federal Transportation Security Administration’s decision. The mask mandate includes those who are already vaccinated. The requirements were developed in consultation with the Department of Transportation and the CDC.

Metro Bus has masks available to customers at the Metro Bus Transit Center in downtown St. Cloud and on Dial-a-Ride and ConneX buses.