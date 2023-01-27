St. Cloud Morning Optimist Club Hosting Discussion on Policing Agreement

By Jakub Blum / KVSC reporter

Have you ever been interested in knowing more about the growing relationship between police and community? Well there is an opportunity for you to learn more in St. Cloud.

The Morning Optimist Club is hosting a Lessons in Leadership seminar based on nearly 20 years of assessments.

In 2004, after studies indicated racial disparities in the city, community members and the St. Cloud Police Department began an open dialogue to discuss issues. At that time, Police Chief Dennis Ballentine and leaders from the community, including Pastor James Alberts, created a “Community Policing Agreement” that was signed in 2005. Then Sergeant Jeff Oxton was a member of the task force that forged the document and continues to exert strong leadership as the current Chief of Police.

The St. Cloud Morning Optimist Club is hosting monthly Lessons in Leadership with Oxton and Pastor Alberts. The event is on Wednesday, February 1st at the Pizza Ranch in Waite Park. The two leaders will share the history of the agreement.