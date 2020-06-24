St. Cloud Polce Investigating Overnight Shootings

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

An investigation is ongoing after several shots could be heard in St. Cloud’s south side on Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning.

The St. Cloud Police Department responded to call just before 8:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of 13th Street South.

When officers arrived at the scene, they were unable to locate anyone with injuries but did find a vehicle that was damaged with two bullet impacts.

Their early investigations indicate that two men were seen running from the area after the shots. It’s believed the vehicle did not have anyone inside it at the time of the shooting.

Later, just after 3:30 a.m. officers responded to another call of multiple shots fired in the same area.

When officers arrived again, no victims were located and officers identified a house that had been shot at and damaged. No one was inside the residence and authorities believed that the suspects fled the area prior to police arriving.

Both cases are believed to be related and are under investigation by the St. Cloud Police Department Criminal Investigation Division.