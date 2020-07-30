St. Cloud Police Arrest Wanted Man In North St. Cloud

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

A wanted St. Cloud man was arrested by police on Wednesday in north St. Cloud.

Just before 3 p.m. the St. Cloud Police Department were advised by Stearns County probation agents that they observed a male leaving a residence who they believed was 21-year-old D’Angelo Nelson. Authorities say Nelson had four felony level warrants out for his arrest.

When officers arrived at the scene of the 200 block of 14th Ave North, Nelson gave a false name and then fled from the officers on foot.

Nelson was eventually arrested in the area of 13th Avenue and 3rd Street North and his true identity was confirmed.

Nelson was taken into custody and held for court on the warrants and is also being criminally charged with misdemeanor fleeing on foot and gross misdemeanor false information to a police officer.