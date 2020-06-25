St. Cloud Police ask for Help in Case of Missing Woman

By: Taylor Bowden / Assistant News Director

The St. Cloud Police Department is looking for help in locating a woman who went missing out of Wisconsin almost 4 years ago.

23-year-old Shannah Marie Boiteau from Chippewa Falls, WI went missing on June 22nd back in 2016.

She is described as a white female standing 5’07’’ and 135 lbs. Boiteau was last seen entering a patch of woods near County Rd 74 and Interstate 94 in St. Cloud. She was last seen wearing black leggings, and a Victoria Secret tan tank top with the word PINK written on it. She did not have shoes on. She has a tattoo behind her right ear that reads “Milli” and two doves on her hip. Her family says she may have been heading to California.

The St. Cloud Police Department warns that Boiteau has a history of drug use and persons should use caution if they come into contact with her. She is believed to have fled the state due to an outstanding warrant for her arrest due to probation violation.

Those with any helpful information are asked to immediately call the St. Cloud Police Department at 320-251-1200.