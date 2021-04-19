UPDATE: St. Cloud Police Find Missing Woman

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director (Photo provided by St. Cloud Police Department)

UPDATED 4/19 at 4:30 p.m.: The St. Cloud Police Department has located the woman. The Police Department says the woman is working with police regarding the circumstances of her absence.

10:50 a.m.: The St. Cloud Police Department is looking for help in locating a woman who went missing in St. Cloud back on Monday, April 12th.

Deputies say 35-year-old Alicia Lewis of St. Cloud was last seen in St. Cloud and family and friends haven’t heard from her.

Police have described her as 5’3” tall and approximately 150 pounds with dark blond hair and blue eyes.

If you see Lewis, please contact the St. Cloud Police Department at 320-251-1200.