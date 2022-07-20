St. Cloud Police Called For Shots Fired on the City’s South Side Last Week

By Jo McMullen / KVSC reporter

There’s been another report of shots being fired in St. Cloud, this time on the south side of town.

St. Cloud Police are releasing information about an incident that happened on Friday, July 15th just after 10 p.m. Officers were called to a report of gunshots in the area of the 1000 Block of 11th Street South.

They received information from people in the area that heard several gunshots. Witnesses believe that two possible suspects were involved and they fled the area before police arrived. Officers checked the area and did not find any suspects or victims. However, they did find multiple shell casings on 11th Street South.

At this time no arrests have been made and the investigation continues. There was another report on Monday afternoon of shots fired in north St. Cloud. Police are seeking any tips on this situation, or you can contact Tri-County Crimestoppers.