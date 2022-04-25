St. Cloud Police Department Believe Man Injured Trying to Steal Catalytic Converter

By: Max Steigauf / Assistant News Director

On Saturday the St. Cloud fire and police departments received a call describing a person who had a a car fall on them.

The call came in around 5 a.m. from Yellow Cab, located in the 2600 block of 7th Avenue North. Initially, the fire department helped the person out from under the vehicle. The man was taken to the St. Cloud Hospital for his injuries.

Police now believe the 34-year-old man from Hibbing was trying to steal catalytic converters. When they investigated the scene they found tools that could be used to steal the parts and a baggie of white powder underneath the man that is suspected to be methamphetamine, based on field testing. The case is being reviewed by the Stearns County Attorney’s office.

Earlier in the weekend the fire department responded to a call Friday just before 9 p.m. about a power pole on fire. The fire at 3305 14th Street North needed Xcel Energy to secure the power line before they could extinguish it.