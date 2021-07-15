St. Cloud Police Host Annual Policing Agreement Meeting Tonight

By: Nyah Adams / News Director

The St. Cloud Regional Human Rights Committee and the St. Cloud Police department invites you to attend their annual community policing agreement meeting.

The city has had an agreement in place for many years and this review is part of their process to seek input from residents on updates to policies and how the police interact with the public.

The meeting, located at the St. Cloud Police Department, starts tonight at 6 p.m. The presentation will include discussions about community policing protocols and more.

For more information visit the City of St. Cloud’s website.