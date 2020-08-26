St. Cloud Police Hosts Supply Drive For Students

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

Students in the St. Cloud Area School District will benefit from a back to school drive to help get ready for the upcoming school year.

The St. Cloud Police Department will host a school supply drive to benefit students for the upcoming school year.

You can help by donating to the St. Cloud Rotary Community Outpost, located at 101 11th Avenue North.

Donations are being accepted throughout the week and then being delivered to the District Administration Office in Waite Park on August 31