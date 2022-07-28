St. Cloud Police Identify Man Found Dead Wednesday Morning

By Jo McMullen / KVSC reporter

St. Cloud Police were called to a report of an unresponsive man at at address in the 800 block of 8th Avenue North just after 5 a.m. Wednesday morning.

He was found lying on the grass in the yard. First responders determined the man had died. He is identified as 53-year-old Troy Michael Kapol from St. Cloud. He did not live at the location where he was discovered.

Police report there were no obvious signs of trauma and the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office is conducting an autopsy to determine his cause and manner of death.