St. Cloud Police Investigating Suspicious Death

The St. Cloud Police Department is investigating a suspicious death in Heritage Park.

Early Tuesday morning, officers responded to a report of a possible body laying on the ground next to a path inside of Heritage Park. Upon investigation it was revealed that the male was deceased, and officers had recognized the man matched the description of an individual that officers had dealt with the previous afternoon.

The individual was recognized due to the previous incident where he provided the police with false information regarding his identity and ran away from officers to the south side of Heritage park. Police attempted to search for the suspect, but he was hidden and the location was unsuccesful.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) was contacted to conduct the death investigation, the man has not been formally identified and the death is still under investigation.