St. Cloud Police Investigating Two Women Shot and Killed Last Week

By Jo McMullen / KVSC Reporter

St. Cloud Police and the Crime Scene Team from the Minnesota Bureau of Investigation continue to search for information in the death of two women in St. Cloud last week.

Assistant Chief Jeff Oxton said in a media release there are some notable similarities in the homicides, they are unclear if they are directly connected. The investigation is ongoing at this time.

On Wednesday, June 2nd 28-year-old Janesa Lashay Harris was found dead in an apartment in the 1400 block of 12th Avenue North. The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office’s autopsy reports Harris died from a gunshot wound.

Then, on Thursday, June 3rd, police were called to a report of a person lying on the edge of the road in the 4300 Block of Cooper Avenue South. They found the body of 25-year-old Keisa Marie Lang of Litchfield, who authorities say was also shot and her death was ruled a homicide.

Police are seeking the public’s help in these cases. Anyone with information is urged to contact the police at 320-251-1200 or Tri-County Crime Stoppers online or at 1-800-255-1301 with anonymous tips.