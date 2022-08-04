St. Cloud Police Looking for Hit and Run Driver That Hit a Nine-Year-Old Girl

By Jo McMullen / KVSC reporter

St. Cloud Police are asking for the public’s help in locating the driver of a vehicle that hit a nine-year-old girl late Wednesday afternoon.

Officers were called to a report of a car pedestrian accident at 4:55 p.m. in the 300 Block of Wilson Avenue Northeast. They learned that a 9-year-old girl from St. Cloud had tried to run across the road but collided with a passing vehicle. She was knocked to the ground and was injured.

Police say at first the female driver initially stopped and left her vehicle. However she then got back into her car and left the scene, she was the only person in the vehicle. The 9-year-old girl was taken to the St. Cloud Hospital where she was treated and later released.

The suspect vehicle was described as a lighter colored sedan that may have sustained light damage to the passenger side of the car where the impact occurred. The driver is described as a white woman ranging in age from 30 to 50 years old. The vehicle was last seen driving southbound on Wilson Avenue Northeast.

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver and or the involved vehicle. You contact them at 320-251-1200 or Tri-County Crime Stoppers.