St. Cloud Police Looking For Hit And Run Suspect After Crashing Into Two Vehicles And A Stop Light

Nyah Adams / News Director

A hit-and-run on County Road 75 left a St. Michael man with serious but non-life threatening injuries and other involved with injuries.

Investigations reveal that a box truck driven by a 30-year-old St. Cloud resident was traveling west on 33rd Street South and attempted to turn when he crashed into a red light and collided with a truck.

The driver then lost control hitting a second vehicle driven by a 69-year-old resident of Foley. Eventually, the vehicle gained control and the driver has not been found since.

The remaining victims of the crash were taken to the St. Cloud hospital where they are being treated for injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation being conducted by the Criminal Investigations Unit of the St. Cloud Police Department.