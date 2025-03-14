St. Cloud Police looking for suspect involved in Thursday night stabbing

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — St. Cloud Police are on the lookout for a suspect involved in a night time stabbing that hospitalized a man.

Around 9:20 p.m. on Thursday, March 13, officers were called to the 600 Block of 12th Avenue North after a fight had broken out.

At the scene, officers found a 36-year-old man from St. Cloud with a stab wound to his back. The adult male suspect had already fled.

The investigation revealed that the two men knew each other and had been together since earlier in the day. At some point, the two men got into an argument which led to the suspect stabbing the victim.

The suspect then fled the scene on foot leaving the knife behind.

A large police presence set up a perimeter to find the suspect, but he was not located.

Officers believe this to be an isolated incident with no threat to the public.

The victim remains in serious but stable condition at the St. Cloud Hospital.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the above incident is urged to contact the St. Cloud Police Department at 320-251-1200, or Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-255-1301, or www.tricountycrimestoppers.org