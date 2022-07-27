St. Cloud Police Release Info On Level 3 Predatory Offender

By Jo McMullen / KVSC reporter

The St. Cloud Police Department has released information about a man who is a Level 3 predatory offender that has moved to the city’s north side.

This is part of a community notification process that requires offenders to register with law enforcement when they move. Thirty-eight-year old Jesse Bendickson moved into a residence in the 500 block of 16th Avenue North.

Jesse Bendickson

Bendickson served his sentence and has a history of sexual contact with teenage girls that included sexual touching and penetration.

The St. Cloud Police Department is posting a video about the community notification and you can contact them or the Minnesota Department of Corrections for information on public safety.