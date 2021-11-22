St. Cloud Police Share Seasonal Safety Message

By Jo McMullen / KVSC Reporter

The St. Cloud Police Department is reminding residents about a couple safety tips during the cold weather and winter season.

Lieutenant Lori Ellering shared the following tips:

Do not leave your vehicle running with the keys in it. She reports a large portion of stolen vehicles in St. Cloud have been running with the keys in the ignition, you should lock up and use remote start if available.

Ellering is also bringing attention to not leaving any firearms in a vehicle, garage or any other location people can get access to. The SCPD is experiencing an increase in firearms being stolen from these locations, and reminds gun owners that your firearm is your responsibility. The recommendation is to secure firearms in a safe or locked gun cabinet.