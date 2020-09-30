St. Cloud Police Shoot and Kill a Man Wanted in St. Paul Shooting

By Blake Theisen / News Director

Last night the St. Cloud Police shot and killed a man wanted in St. Paul for a shooting and car-jacking that took place two nights ago.

Just before 6 p.m. last night, the male suspect was found sitting inside his car in the Speedway parking lot on Division Street. Police officers were able to block in the suspect’s car using an armored truck.

Officers tried to take the man into custody without incident, but the man exited his car with a firearm. Multiple officers from several agencies shot their weapons at the suspect to stop him from any further action. Despite life-saving efforts, the suspect died at the scene.

An adult woman was also in the car with the suspect, however she did not sustain any life-threatening injuries during the incident and is being treated at the St. Cloud Hospital. No officers were injured during the attempted arrest.

The suspect was wanted in St. Paul for a shooting and car-jacking incident that happened on Monday night. In that incident, the suspect had fired shots at St. Paul police. He also had an active warrant out for his arrest for charges of aggravated robbery.