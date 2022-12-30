St. Cloud Police Sound the Alarm on Fentanyl Deaths, 16 Overdoses in 2022

By Jo McMullen / KVSC reporter

The increased number of overdose deaths due to Fentanyl this year in St. Cloud has the Chief of Police sending out a public safety warning.

Chief Jeff Oxton is reporting 16 people have died of Fentanyl overdoses as of December 29, and another 3 overdoses due to other drugs. One of the deaths was a 2-year-old child that accidentally ingested the drug while the other deaths ranged in ages from 22 – 66 years of age.

Oxton says St. Cloud has seen an unprecedented number of overdose deaths this year. In 2018 just two Fentanyl deaths were reported. The number started to increase significantly in 2021 with 14 overdoses reported.

Year 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 # OD Deaths 2 2 8 14 19 Source: St. Cloud Police Department

The reason Fentanyl is extremely dangerous is due to its high potency. The drug is often intentionally and unintentionally mixed with other drugs so at times people do not know they’re taking Fentanyl.

The Chief adds the Central MN Violent Offender Task Force has noted an increase of Fentanyl in our area. The most prevalent form here is either in pill form referred to as “Perc 30s”, or in powder form. The pills are crushed and then smoked.

Finally, Oxton encourages parents and guardians to be vigilant and to educate their teens and young adults about the dangers associated with Fentanyl. If you find any of these substances you’re asked to call the SCPD at 251-1200, or 911, and you never touch or handle the substance.