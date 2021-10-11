St. Cloud Police Team Locates Four Fugitives Thursday While Looking Only For One

Nyah Adams / News Director

The St. Cloud Police’s Community Response Team and St. Cloud SWAT located four fugitives on October 7th, while only in search of one.

Originally authorities were searching for 33-year-old Lavell Murell of Milwaukee, Wisconsin who was wanted by the Department of Corrections for felony assault and child abuse; But when officers arrived at an apartment just after 4 p.m. on Golf View Lane they came across three other fugitives.

Murell was taken to the Stearns County jail where he awaits transportation back to Wisconsin.

Lavell Murrell

As for the others, 33-year-old AC Johnson of Edgerton, was wanted for a felony assault warrant from South Dakota ; 46-year-old Dewayne Lenow of St. Cloud, was wanted for a DWI test refusal; And 44-year-old Murad Trammell Slate of St. Cloud, was wanted for 5th degree controlled substances. All were taken into custody at the Stearns County Jail.

Johnson and Lenow remain in the Stearns County Jail while Slate was released due to Sherburne County Jail admission restrictions.

Nobody was injured during these arrests.