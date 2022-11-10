St. Cloud Police’s Community Response Team Arrest Two Wanted on Separate Warrants

Jo McMullen / KVSC reporter

The St. Cloud Police Department’s Community Response Team arrested two different people wanted on outstanding warrants this week.

The first arrest was Tuesday afternoon at 1615 Goettens Way. CRT officers arrested 60-year-old Thomas John Forcier of St. Cloud for multiple warrants and several probable cause arrests. He was wanted for several felony warrants for stalking and order for protection violations on the same victim. He was taken to the Stearns County Jail.

Just before 7 p.m. Tuesday night the CRT team also arrested 35-year-old Katrina May Johnson of St. Cloud. She is wanted for multiple warrants and several probable cause arrests for house burglaries and thefts on the city’s east side. Johnson was taken into custody without incident at 1515 16th Ave SE and is now in the Benton County Jail.

The SCPD got help identifying the suspects in both cases with collaboration with St. Cloud residents and the Neighbors Public Safety Service Ring door camera system.