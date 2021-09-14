Road Closures For The St. Cloud Pride Parade

Joey Erickson / Assistant News Director

St. Cloud motorists are advised the following streets will be closed for the St. Cloud Pride Parade on Sunday, September 19:

St. Germain Street West from 4th to 9th Avenues

9th Avenue North from St. Germain Street West to 1st Street North

These streets will be closed between the hours of 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

All of the intersections of 5th and 7th Avenues at St. Germain Street West will allow emergency traffic to enter and cross the parade route.