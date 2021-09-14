St. Cloud Pride Week is Now Underway

By Jo McMullen / KVSC Reporter

Now in its 12th year, St. Cloud Pride Week is happening this week in Central Minnesota.

This year’s events include some new ideas, as well as the larger St. Cloud Pride in the Park celebration on Saturday, September 18th at Lake George.

On Tuesday night there is a Pride and Peace Walk that starts at the St. Cloud Great River Regional Library at 5:30 p.m. with local faith leaders helping rally for LGBTQ+ peace.

Here’s a highlight of some of the week’s events:

Pride Gallery Night – The Whit Gallery: Thursday, September 16th, 4 p.m. Join them for amazing artwork from local and regional artists.

Pride Trivia – Beaver Island Brewing: Thursday, September 16th, 6 p.m. Join them for pride-themed trivia.

Pride Burlesque Show – Red Carpet: Thursday, September 16th, 9 p.m.

Youth Pride Dance Party – Atwood Memorial Center Ballroom: Friday, September 17th, 5-7 p.m. A dance party for middle and high school youth.

All-Ages Drag Show – Atwood Memorial Center Ballroom: Friday, September 17th, 7:30 p.m. Come see the SCSU Drag troupe perform an all ages drag show.

Fusion Cabaret Pride Drag Show – Red Carpet: Friday, September 17th, 9 p.m. Fusion Cabaret is a local Drag Troupe.

St. Cloud Pride in the Park – Lake George: Saturday, September 18th, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Join the pride in the park gathering.

Drag Show 21+ – River’s Edge Convention Center: Saturday, September 18th.

Community organizers started St. Cloud Pride in 2010 to raise awareness regarding issues of heterosexism, homophobia and transphobia within the community with a focus of providing education, resources and event opportunities to the LGBTQ+ community throughout the year.