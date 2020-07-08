St. Cloud Priest Sentenced to Prison for Sexual Conduct

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

A former Catholic priest in the St. Cloud Diocese was sentenced on Wednesday for the offense of Criminal Sexual Conduct in the Third Degree.

Fifty-three-year-old Anthony Oelrich of St. Cloud will spend the next 41 months in prison for the offenses that were charged back in 2018.

In 2017, the victim reported to the St. Cloud Police Department that she sought spiritual guidance from Oelrich following previous sexual abuse.

In 2019, Oelrich admitted that he engaged in sexual abuse and asked the Court to place him on probation. The Court denied and ordered Oelrich to register as a predatory offender.