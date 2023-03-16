St. Cloud Public Meeting To Discuss Construction On Highway 10 and 23

By Zac Chapman / Assistant News Director

An upcoming public meeting in St. Cloud will be held to discuss the 2023-2024 construction on Highway 10 and 23 interchange.

Image provided

The Minnesota Department of Transportation reports the meeting will be on Monday, March 27th from 3 to 6 p.m. and will be held at the MnDOT St. Cloud office on 12th Street North in the Sinclair Lewis conference room.

The event is drop-in style to better fit individual schedules. You can arrive and leave at your convenience. Parking is at the south side building entrance.

This year marks the first year of an ambitious two-year construction project on Highway 10 and 23 that will result in a number of significant upgrades, here are some:

Reconstruct the Highway 10 and 23 interchange area in East St. Cloud. Rebuild the Highway 23 bridge over Highway 10 Reconfigure on/off ramps to improve traffic flow and safety

Reconstruct both directions of Highway 10 between 15th Avenue Southeast and Benton Drive, including turn lanes, shoulders and entrances

Update and provide safer pedestrian and bicyclist crossings and trails/walks within the area

When the project is complete in November 2024, the $43.7 million interchange project will invest in infrastructure to last 60-plus years.

For more information and to sign-up for construction email updates, visit the St. Cloud interchange project webpage.