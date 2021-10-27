Oct 27, 2021
St. Cloud Residents Experiencing Increase In Scam Calls
By: Nyah Adams / News Director
The St. Cloud Police Department says there has been a recent increase in people calling to report being a victim of phone scams. These scams often come over the phone, e-mail, or on social media platforms.
Scam calls are unfortunately very common but St. Cloud PD has some helpful tips in spotting a scam caller.
Four signs you are getting a scam call are:
- The caller pretends to be from an organization that you know.
- A problem or prize is the bait to get you talking and invested in what they’re trying to get you to do or give them.
- Pressuring you to act immediately
- Payments required in a specific way.
If you believe you have been victim to a scam call, contact the St. Cloud Police Department at 320-251-1200.