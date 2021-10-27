St. Cloud Residents Experiencing Increase In Scam Calls

By: Nyah Adams / News Director

The St. Cloud Police Department says there has been a recent increase in people calling to report being a victim of phone scams. These scams often come over the phone, e-mail, or on social media platforms.

Scam calls are unfortunately very common but St. Cloud PD has some helpful tips in spotting a scam caller.

Four signs you are getting a scam call are:

The caller pretends to be from an organization that you know. A problem or prize is the bait to get you talking and invested in what they’re trying to get you to do or give them. Pressuring you to act immediately Payments required in a specific way.

If you believe you have been victim to a scam call, contact the St. Cloud Police Department at 320-251-1200.