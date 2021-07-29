St. Cloud Robbery Suspect Identified Nearly a Year Later

By: Nyah Adams / News Director

A robbery suspect has been identified nearly a year after the crime thanks to DNA evidence.

On August 21, 2020, St. Cloud police responded to a robbery that happened at the Security Coin and Pawn Shop on St. Germain Street.

Police now say they have identified the robbery suspect as 39-year-old Johnathan Demetris Herring, who was already being held in the Stearns County Jail on unrelated offenses. He remains in custody after being charged with the robbery offense.

Johnathan Demetris Herring

The BCA Lab assisted the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office in linking Herring to the robbery. DNA evidence originally brought to the BCA matched Herring’s through a search of Minnesota’s Convicted Offender DNA database.

Herring is charged with aggravated robbery in the first degree.