St. Cloud Rox Announce Plans For 2020 Season

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

The Northwoods League has announced that a small group of teams including the St. Cloud Rox will return for play this summer starting July 1st.

Five teams from Minnesota and Iowa have developed plans with state and local officials for safe operations in their respective locations as fans will be allowed back into the stadium. The “pod” of teams include St. Cloud, Mankato, Willmar, Rochester and Waterloo, Iowa.

Northwoods League President and Commissioner Gary Hoover says, “this regional pod will bring the special brand of Northwoods League baseball back to those communities, but in a way that is consistent with everyone’s goal of doing so in a safe manner.”

The five teams will play until August 20th and the team holding the best winning percentage will be awarded the champion.

The Rox released a readiness plan that covers all the steps and initatives that will be implemented for fans inside the stadium. The entire plan can be found here