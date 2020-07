The St. Cloud Rox fell short of a win in their 2020 season opener against Willmar on Wednesday.

The Rox used four total pitchers, as no pitcher threw more than two innings. In the 9th inning, the Rox were able to load the bases, but their rally would come up just short and they would fall 3-2.

The Rox are back home at Faber Field Thursday to take on the Rochester Honkers for their home opener. First pitch is 7:05 p.m.