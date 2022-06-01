St. Cloud Rox Return Home This Friday — 11th Season is Underway

By Jo McMullen / KVSC reporter

As we enjoy the early days of summer it’s time to welcome the boys of summer back to St. Cloud.

The St. Cloud Rox baseball team is currently playing on the road, but their home opener is Friday at Joe Faber Field. Former Minnesota Twins two-time all-star shortstop Cristian Guzman will be their special guest to throw out the ceremonial first pitch. The Rox are hosting the Minnesota Mud Puppies, a team based out of the Twin Cities.

Guzman will be on hand at 6:05 p.m., an hour before the game starts, to sign autographs and for fans to take pictures.

The Rox have won their first two games of the season and feature players from all over the country as well as St. Cloud State University’s John Nett, who is playing as an outfielder on the Northwoods League team.

A post-game fireworks show is also scheduled to celebrate the opener.