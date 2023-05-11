St. Cloud S.W.A.T. Arrests Wanted Five-County Felon

Grace Jacobson / News Director

A wanted five-county felon is in jail after a standoff with the St. Cloud S.W.A.T. team.

The Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force says they received information of 32-year-old Brent Bartholdi inside a Waite Park residence in the 100 Block of 2 1/2 Street North.

Officers say they believed Bartholdi had firearms in the residence.

The St. Cloud S.W.A.T. team executed a no-knock warrant Wednesday.

They say Bartholdi refused to come out of hiding.

The S.W.A.T. team used Less Lethal, K9 and chemical munitions to get Bartholdi to come out.

Bartholdi suffered minor injuries.

He is currently being held at the Stearns County Jail.