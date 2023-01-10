St. Cloud School District 742 Hosting Kindergarten and Language Immersion Open Houses

KVSC Staff Report

While it may be the beginning of January, St. Cloud School District 742 is already looking toward the school year next fall.

Credit: ISD 742

The school district is sharing news about Open Houses for Kindergarten enrollment. Families with incoming kindergartners for the 2023-24 school year are invited to attend school open houses to meet teachers and staff and learn more about kindergarten including dual immersion programs.

The open houses are scheduled for later this month and early February at Clearview, Discovery, Kennedy, Madison, Oak Hill, Talahi and Westwood Elementary Schools. You can learn more online or by calling the district’s Welcome Center at 320-370-8116.

District 742 is also expanding their dual language immersion opportunities in Chinese, Spanish and Somali. This is available to incoming kindergarten students. Parents can select half day or full day immersion programs that focus on math, reading, writing, social studies, science, health and other subjects.