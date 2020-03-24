St. Cloud School District Adds Lunch Deliveries Through School Bus Delivery System

The St. Cloud Area School District has decided to expand the number of locations for student meal distribution during the closure of the schools starting Wednesday, March 25.

In addition to the Grab and Go sites that already distribute meals at Discovery, Madison and Talahi Elementary Schools, additional stops by the delivery bus will be made at surrounding area schools and neighborhoods.

Meals are free to all District 742 students and are distributed Monday – Friday. Grab and Go pick up is 11 a.m.– 1 p.m. During pickup, the St. Cloud Area School District recommends staying proactive in using preventative measures to reduce the risk of COVID-19 like social distancing and to avoid congregating at the school site once meals have been distributed.

The complete list of delivery locations and times can be FOUND HERE.