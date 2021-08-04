St. Cloud School District Comes to Tentative Para-Educator Contract Agreement

By: Nyah Adams / News Director

The St. Cloud Area District 742 and the Minnesota School Employees association announced their agreement on a two-year agreement for the 2021-2023 school years for para-educators.

Para-educators represents 300 employees of the school districts who perform critical student support services in St. Cloud schools and programs daily.

Superintendent Willie Jett says they are thrilled to reach the settlement before the school year and their commitment and dedication ensure the academic success of students while providing a caring environment.

The district reports for each year of the contract the terms of the agreement include increases in hourly rates for new employees, additional increases in hourly wages for current staff over and above the new starting rates, and increases to longevity pay for employees with five or more years of service.

The school board has also authorized significant increases in health insurance contributions for all non-licensed school staff, as well as $1,500 per year in recruitment and retention stipends for all employees of the School District for the next two years.

For more information on budgeting visit the District 742’s website.