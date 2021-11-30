Now Hiring: St. Cloud School District Raises Substitute Teacher Wages

By: Max Steigauf / Assistant News Director

The St. Cloud School District will raise daily substitute teacher wages for the rest of the year due to the ongoing labor crisis–and they just may hire you!

The district will raise the daily wages of substitutes from $140 to $160. The media release from the district also notes that the district is currently hiring in all positions. Permanent building subs or retirees will earn $200 per day, up from $150 per day.

To learn more about para-educator and substitute jobs, visit the District 742 website.